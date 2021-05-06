Glenn Allen Neiport, 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Johnstown, Pa on November 1, 1949 to the late Henry and Jean (Henderson) Neiport.

Glenn was raised in Bolivar, Pa. He graduated from Laurel Valley High School in 1967. He received an Associates degree in electronic technology from DeVry University in Chicago and a Bachelor’s degree in human resources from Geneva College.

Glenn proudly served in the US Army from 1970-1972. He was stationed and injured in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Glenn worked at the Warren Power Plant and was superintendent of Deep Creek, MD. He was superintendent of Piney Dam hydro-electric plant in Clarion, Pa for 32 years from 1983 until his retirement. Glenn had a strong work ethic, employed for 42 and a half years.

Mr. Neiport was married in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on June 14, 1997 to the former Susan Siviy, who survives. Glenn was a member of the American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard, Clarion Moose, Knight Cruisers, coin collector and was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a season ticket holder for Pitt football & basketball teams. Glenn could be found mowing the fields on his tractor and renovating his childhood home on his beloved farm in Bolivar. Above everything, Glenn loved his family. He enjoyed attending his grandkids’ sporting events.

Glenn is survived by his wife and children: Brian Neiport and wife Colleen of Wexford and Aiden Neiport and wife Emily of Nicholasville, KY. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carter and Mia Neiport and step-grandchildren, Hunter and Connor Morgan.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214 from 9:00am to 11:00am. A veteran’s service will be held at 11:00am. The funeral service will directly follow the VA service with Rev. Jeffrey Foor officiating. A committal service will be held at Ft. Palmer Cemetery in Ligonier, Pa at 3:00pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn’s name to The Cancer Center of Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

