Karns City Sweeps Forest Area: May 5 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 5 scores and recaps.

(Photo by: Ed Baumcratz)

Baseball Scores

Karns City 9, Forest Area 2

The Gremlins trailed 1-0 after four innings, but two big innings put Karns City ahead for good in a 9-2 win over Forest Area.

A pair of singles and an error got Karns City rolling in the fifth, and an RBI fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly, and Conner Shaffner RBI single put the Gremlins up 3-1 after five. Karns City sealed the deal in the sixth, smashing six singles to score six runs. Zach Blair, Michael Neff, Mitchell Waldroup, and Hunter Troutman each had RBI in the frame.

Shaffner was the Gremlins’ top man, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Cole Sherwin and Mallick Metcalfe also led the Gremlins with a pair of hits apiece. Blair and Troutman split the action on the mound for Karns City, allowing only three hits and two runs.

Josh Daum went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks for Forest Area.

Punxsutawney 18, Moniteau 1 (4 Innings)

Punxsutawney put together a dominant offensive performance in an 18-1 win over Moniteau. The Chucks scored five runs in the first two innings before erupting for six in the third and seven in the fourth to pull away with the ballgame.

Josh Tyger went 4-for-5 for Punxsutawney, adding two RBI. Carter Savage went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Issac London also had a two-hit game for Punxsutawney.

London pitched all for innings for the Chucks, allowing one unearned run on three hits, striking out five.

Softball Scores

Karns City 14, Forest Area 4 (5 Innings)

A nine-run second inning highlighted a strong offensive performance in Karns City’s 14-4 win over Forest Area. Seven hits, four errors, and a walk drove the rally, with Allison Walker, Zoe King, Jess Dunn, Ava Fox, Jada Polczynski, and Garrah Milochik driving in runs in the huge inning.

Eight Gremlins had hits in the game, with Megan Whitmire leading the way, going 3-for-4 with a pair of double. Walker and Polczynski each had a pair of hits for the Gremlins. Walker and Marra Patton shared the action on the mound for Karns City, pitching five innings and striking out seven.

Clarion Area 15, Redbank Valley 5 (6 Innings)

Jordan Best’s seven-RBI night led the Bobcats past Redbank Valley, 15-5. Best went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI, powering the Bobcats’ offense in their big win.

With the game tied 5-5 headed into the bottom of the fifth, Clarion scored eight runs in the inning to take charge of the game. Noel Anthony and Emily Troese helped set the table for Best, combining for five runs scored, with Anthony going 3-for-5.

Payton Simko also had a solid game at the dish, going 3-for-3 with a walk. Simko also threw a complete game for Clarion, giving up seven hits and five runs in six innings.

Gabby Dinger had a multi-hit game for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot.

