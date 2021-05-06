 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Moniteau Track Goes 2-for-2 vs Keystone

Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic Track 2Moniteau asserted their dominance on the track on Wednesday, topping Keystone in both boys’ and girls’ track action. The Warrior boys team won 92-58, while the Warrior girls won 139 2/3-10 1/3.

Moniteau’s field dominance was the key to their victory in the boys’ meet, as the Warriors won every field event. Cody Daniels notched three field victories, claiming the long jump, high jump, and triple jump crowns, while David Stamm swept the throwing events. Brothers Michael and Alex Bell combined to win four track events for Moniteau.

Moniteau completely swept the first-place finishes in the girls’ meet, winning all 18 events. Hannah Burgoon won the 800, 1600, and 3200-meter events for the Warriors, while Autumn Stewart and Ciona Deprano each tallied a pair of wins for Moniteau in their lopsided win.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.