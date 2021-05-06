Moniteau Track Goes 2-for-2 vs Keystone

Moniteau asserted their dominance on the track on Wednesday, topping Keystone in both boys’ and girls’ track action. The Warrior boys team won 92-58, while the Warrior girls won 139 2/3-10 1/3.

Moniteau’s field dominance was the key to their victory in the boys’ meet, as the Warriors won every field event. Cody Daniels notched three field victories, claiming the long jump, high jump, and triple jump crowns, while David Stamm swept the throwing events. Brothers Michael and Alex Bell combined to win four track events for Moniteau.

Moniteau completely swept the first-place finishes in the girls’ meet, winning all 18 events. Hannah Burgoon won the 800, 1600, and 3200-meter events for the Warriors, while Autumn Stewart and Ciona Deprano each tallied a pair of wins for Moniteau in their lopsided win.

