Mother’s Day Carriage Rides Available at the Allegheny Grille
Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Carriage rides will be available at the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg on Mother’s Day.
The carriage rides will be available from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
The cost is $25.00 per carriage for a 15-minute ride with seating for four average adults.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
Reservations may be made by calling 724-283-5614.
The Allegheny Grille will be serving Mother’s Day breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a regular Mother’s Day dinner menu to follow.
Meal reservations may be made by calling 724-659-5701.
