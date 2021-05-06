 

Mother’s Day Carriage Rides Available at the Allegheny Grille

Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_1051---CopyFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Carriage rides will be available at the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg on Mother’s Day.

The carriage rides will be available from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.

The cost is $25.00 per carriage for a 15-minute ride with seating for four average adults.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

Reservations may be made by calling 724-283-5614.

The Allegheny Grille will be serving Mother’s Day breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a regular Mother’s Day dinner menu to follow.

Meal reservations may be made by calling 724-659-5701.

Copy of Mothers Day Flyer Happy Mothers Day - Made with PosterMyWall (1)


