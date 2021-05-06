 

Mother’s Day Restaurant Guide: Oven-Roasted Turkey, Chicken Marsala, Breakfast Buffet, and More

Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

roses-4792018_960_720 (1)A guide to specials for Mother’s Day at Clarion County restaurants and surrounding areas.

Sweet Basil

When: Sunday, May 9, 2021
Where: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

Screenshot 2021-05-03 083514

Details:

Mother’s Day Buffet-Type Meal- Servers will be in attendance
Price: Adults, $17.95 – Ages Four to 11, $9.95 – Three and Under, Free
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Reservations Preferred, But Not Required
Call 814-226-7013

Washington House

When: Saturday, May 8, 2021
Where: 19298 Route 208, Fryburg, Pa.

183062165_261483002330868_4836088557701899137_n (2)

Details:

The Washington House in Fryburg will be hosting a Mother’s Day Buffet with a limited menu on Saturday, May 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Price: Adults $12.99, Children $6.99
Recommendations highly suggested.
Call: 814-354-2929

Vince’s Tavern

When: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8; and Sunday, May 9
Where: 31729 Route 66, Leeper, Pa.

Details:

Friday, May 7: Black Diamond Pork Chops, Seafood Specials
Saturday, May 8: Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Marsala, Prime Rib
Sunday: Roast Turkey Dinner

Call 814-744-9960 for more information.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/
Website: http://www.vincestavern.com

The Allegheny Grille

When: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9
Where: 40 Main Street, Foxburg, Pa.

Details:

The special Mother’s Day menu is below.

allegheny mothers day menu

For May 7th and 8th, they will be offering the following menu:

allegheny new Menu 4-27-21 page 1

Allegheny new menu 4-27-21 page 2

Spots are LIMITED for this entire weekend (May 7, May 8, and May 9)

For reservations or more information, call 724-659-5701.

Cousin Basils’ Restaurant and Bar

When: Saturday, May 8; Sunday May 9
Where: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

180247635_226740432545030_8515234528925573955_n

Details:

Mother’s Day Weekend Buffet: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Bloody Mary Weekend Bar: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9
Mother’s Day Buffet, Sunday, May 9 only, begins at 11:00 a.m.

180510283_226740429211697_2081224440970974490_n

Cousin Basils will not be taking Mother’s Day reservations.

For more information, call 814-752-2486
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar

The Korner Restaurant

When: Sunday, May 9
Where: 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, Pa.

Details:

Mother’s Day Special: Turkey Dinner
To-go meals are available.

The restaurant is open until 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert! Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Visit Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for specials.

Deer Creek Winery

When: Sunday, May 9
Where: 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_131321239_127941926913_1_original

Deer Creek Winery is sold out of their 2021 Mother’s Day Brunch; however, they have Mother’s Day Brunch pick-up options available! Call today at 814-354-7392 to secure your time.

Breakfast for Four includes fluffy Belgian waffles with chef-made strawberry & cream topping, a bowl of seasonal fresh fruit, signature DCW yogurt parfaits, sausage or bacon, “mom”osas for two, juice for the kids, and a bouquet of flowers for mom! Let Deer Creek do all of the cooking for you!

Call: 814-354-7392
Breakfast for Mom Pick Up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-for-mom-pick-up-tickets


