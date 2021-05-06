Mother’s Day Restaurant Guide: Oven-Roasted Turkey, Chicken Marsala, Breakfast Buffet, and More
A guide to specials for Mother’s Day at Clarion County restaurants and surrounding areas.
Sweet Basil
When: Sunday, May 9, 2021
Where: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.
Details:
Mother’s Day Buffet-Type Meal- Servers will be in attendance
Price: Adults, $17.95 – Ages Four to 11, $9.95 – Three and Under, Free
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Reservations Preferred, But Not Required
Call 814-226-7013
Washington House
When: Saturday, May 8, 2021
Where: 19298 Route 208, Fryburg, Pa.
Details:
The Washington House in Fryburg will be hosting a Mother’s Day Buffet with a limited menu on Saturday, May 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Price: Adults $12.99, Children $6.99
Recommendations highly suggested.
Call: 814-354-2929
Vince’s Tavern
When: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8; and Sunday, May 9
Where: 31729 Route 66, Leeper, Pa.
Details:
Friday, May 7: Black Diamond Pork Chops, Seafood Specials
Saturday, May 8: Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Marsala, Prime Rib
Sunday: Roast Turkey Dinner
Call 814-744-9960 for more information.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/
Website: http://www.vincestavern.com
The Allegheny Grille
When: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9
Where: 40 Main Street, Foxburg, Pa.
Details:
The special Mother’s Day menu is below.
For May 7th and 8th, they will be offering the following menu:
Spots are LIMITED for this entire weekend (May 7, May 8, and May 9)
For reservations or more information, call 724-659-5701.
Cousin Basils’ Restaurant and Bar
When: Saturday, May 8; Sunday May 9
Where: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
Details:
Mother’s Day Weekend Buffet: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Bloody Mary Weekend Bar: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9
Mother’s Day Buffet, Sunday, May 9 only, begins at 11:00 a.m.
Cousin Basils will not be taking Mother’s Day reservations.
For more information, call 814-752-2486
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar
The Korner Restaurant
When: Sunday, May 9
Where: 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, Pa.
Details:
Mother’s Day Special: Turkey Dinner
To-go meals are available.
The restaurant is open until 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert! Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Visit Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for specials.
Deer Creek Winery
When: Sunday, May 9
Where: 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA
Deer Creek Winery is sold out of their 2021 Mother’s Day Brunch; however, they have Mother’s Day Brunch pick-up options available! Call today at 814-354-7392 to secure your time.
Breakfast for Four includes fluffy Belgian waffles with chef-made strawberry & cream topping, a bowl of seasonal fresh fruit, signature DCW yogurt parfaits, sausage or bacon, “mom”osas for two, juice for the kids, and a bouquet of flowers for mom! Let Deer Creek do all of the cooking for you!
Call: 814-354-7392
Breakfast for Mom Pick Up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-for-mom-pick-up-tickets
