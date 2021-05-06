Mother’s Day Restaurant Guide: Oven-Roasted Turkey, Chicken Marsala, Breakfast Buffet, and More

A guide to specials for Mother’s Day at Clarion County restaurants and surrounding areas.

Sweet Basil

When: Sunday, May 9, 2021

Where: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

Details:

Mother’s Day Buffet-Type Meal- Servers will be in attendance

Price: Adults, $17.95 – Ages Four to 11, $9.95 – Three and Under, Free

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reservations Preferred, But Not Required

Call 814-226-7013

Washington House

When: Saturday, May 8, 2021

Where: 19298 Route 208, Fryburg, Pa.

Details:

The Washington House in Fryburg will be hosting a Mother’s Day Buffet with a limited menu on Saturday, May 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Price: Adults $12.99, Children $6.99

Recommendations highly suggested.

Call: 814-354-2929



Vince’s Tavern

When: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8; and Sunday, May 9

Where: 31729 Route 66, Leeper, Pa.

Details:

Friday, May 7: Black Diamond Pork Chops, Seafood Specials

Saturday, May 8: Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Marsala, Prime Rib

Sunday: Roast Turkey Dinner

Call 814-744-9960 for more information.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/

Website: http://www.vincestavern.com

The Allegheny Grille

When: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9

Where: 40 Main Street, Foxburg, Pa.

Details:

The special Mother’s Day menu is below.

For May 7th and 8th, they will be offering the following menu:

Spots are LIMITED for this entire weekend (May 7, May 8, and May 9)

For reservations or more information, call 724-659-5701.

Cousin Basils’ Restaurant and Bar

When: Saturday, May 8; Sunday May 9

Where: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

Details:

Mother’s Day Weekend Buffet: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bloody Mary Weekend Bar: Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9

Mother’s Day Buffet, Sunday, May 9 only, begins at 11:00 a.m.

Cousin Basils will not be taking Mother’s Day reservations.

For more information, call 814-752-2486

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar

The Korner Restaurant

When: Sunday, May 9

Where: 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, Pa.

Details:

Mother’s Day Special: Turkey Dinner

To-go meals are available.

The restaurant is open until 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert! Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Visit Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for specials.



Deer Creek Winery

When: Sunday, May 9

Where: 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA

Deer Creek Winery is sold out of their 2021 Mother’s Day Brunch; however, they have Mother’s Day Brunch pick-up options available! Call today at 814-354-7392 to secure your time.

Breakfast for Four includes fluffy Belgian waffles with chef-made strawberry & cream topping, a bowl of seasonal fresh fruit, signature DCW yogurt parfaits, sausage or bacon, “mom”osas for two, juice for the kids, and a bouquet of flowers for mom! Let Deer Creek do all of the cooking for you!

Call: 814-354-7392

Breakfast for Mom Pick Up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-for-mom-pick-up-tickets

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.