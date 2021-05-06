Featured Local Job: Mechanic

A busy Clarion garage is seeking an excellent mechanic.

Candidate must possess general mechanical knowledge, PA Inspection license, be reliable, self-motivated, team-oriented, and personable.

Wage based on experience.

Please send a resume with two related job references and years of training and work in the mechanical field to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.