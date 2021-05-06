Franklin Preparing to Say Goodbye After Official Who Was Struck by Vehicle Passes Away

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The City of Franklin is preparing to say goodbye after a local official who was injured when she was struck by a vehicle in February passed away on Wednesday.

Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away on May 5, at the Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born June 16, 1961, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late L. Earl and Alberta “Bertie” (DeLong) Boughner, Jr. After graduating high school, Sheila went on to complete her Ph. D in English Literature.

For over 20 years, Sheila was a reporter for The Derrick and The News Herald newspapers before becoming the Community Development Coordinator for the City of Franklin.

“For years, her beat was the county, then she was with the city beat for about three years or so before starting here,” Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson told exploreClarion.com.

The accident occurred on February 7, when Boughner was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. According to Jamieson, it was a major shock to everyone in the city offices.

“Still to this day, I think that we all think about how in just one moment of time, everything changed,” Jamieson noted.

“We were all praying that she could recover, and I just feel that it’s just so senseless…It’s hard to make sense of what occurred.”

Jamieson said that while Boughner worked in Community Development, she was also involved in many other projects, as well.

“She was kind of our staff writer. If anyone needed help writing anything, she was just so excellent at that.”

With her history in the area and her willingness to help where needed, Boughner had become an integral member of the City of Franklin community.

“I think everybody here misses her terribly. I know I do. And, as far as the city is concerned, it’s going to take some time to get back up on our feet and fill the huge hole that she left.”

Jamieson noted that Boughner will always be remembered by the city employees and council members.

“If she can’t come back to us, we just all hope that she’s at peace and in a better place.”

Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin is handling arrangements for Boughner.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services for Sheila will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. with Senior Pastor David Janz, of the First United Methodist Church of Butler, officiating.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.