Olive T. Veronesi, 94, of Seminole, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born on April 30, 1927 in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Quincy D. and Nellie (Gathers) Bashline.

She married Aldo J. Veronesi on August 31, 1957 and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2015.

Olive was a devoted member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. She worked as a postal clerk for the post office and helped manage their store in Seminole.

She is survived by four children, Phyllis Miller and her husband, Terry, of Indiana, Anna Donato and her husband, Mike, of Hawthorn, Dr. Peter Veronesi of Holley, New York, and Joseph Veronesi and his fiancée (Marcie Wynkoop), of Seminole; six grandchildren, Maria Miller (fiance’ Adam Yore) of Columbia, Missouri, Houston Donato of Hawthorn, Giulia Donato of San Francisco, California, Samuel Miller of Indiana, Gabrielle Veronesi (fiance’ Dylan Zimmerman) of Putneyville, and Jereme Wynkoop (Holly) of Seminole; a sister, Alice Guthrie of Hawthorn, and a sister-in-law, Lois Veronesi of New Bethlehem. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends.

The family would like to convey a special thank you and appreciation to Father Samuel Bungo, Dr. Barry Snyder and Staff, Edgewood Heights Staff, WRC Hospice, Susan Veronesi, Debbie Bonanno, Lois Veronesi, Becky Bish, Jean Magagnotti, Annie Bonanno, Karen Sturgeon, Jill Neiswonger, Ashley and Desiree Stepulla, Sebby and Gloria Spanedda, and Bellina Veronesi.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Marie Bashline and Martha Guthrie, and also her dog, Peppy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. A prayer vigil will be held prior to visitation at 1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with Reverend Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant. Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA. 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.