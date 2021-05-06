Roberta Mae Wenner

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as “Grandma Birdie,” went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.

She was born August 1, 1925 in Richland Township, Venango County to the late W. Earl and Gertrude (Rossman) Dreibelbis.

Roberta attended the Maple Hollow School, a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade and then graduated from Rockland High School in 1943. She was the last surviving member of her class. That same year, she married the love of her life, Romain G. Wenner. Their love for Christ and each other sustained them through all aspects of their lives. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Romain’s death on January 27, 2009.

Mrs. Wenner attended Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church and enjoyed fellowshipping with those who shared her faith.

As well as being a loving housewife and mother, she was a selfless caretaker extraordinaire and her family’s biggest cheerleader. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. She never saw a berry, cherry, or apple that she didn’t like to pick, hence her family’s love of her delicious pies. Canning was also a ritual that took place every summer and fall following harvesting the goods from their gardens. For years, they raised and sold sweet corn and pumpkins, and enjoyed visiting with their longtime customers. She remained active in taking care of her flowers, watching and feeding the birds, and caring for her cats. Roberta enjoyed hunting and even got her last deer at the age of 92. She also enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to have been to 49 states.

Roberta, along with her husband Romain, owned and operated Van Lumber and Supply. During that time, they met many good people who have remained lifelong friends. While running a business that was ‘open’ most of the time, they still managed to attend the majority of their children’s activities and sporting events. That routine continued for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.

She is survived by three children: Douglas K. Wenner and his wife Jacqueline of Van, Derwin G. Wenner and his wife Pam of Nickleville, and Darla S. Babb and her husband Gary of Canfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Darren Wenner (Jaime), Dustin Wenner (Merissa), Kelly Withrow (Joey), Brett Wenner (Missy), Autumn Cole (Frank), Dolan Wenner (Alyssa), Dalena Custer (Rich), Denton Wenner (Jessica), and Chase Wenner; and her great-grandchildren: Denali Wenner, Danica Wenner, Delayna Wenner, Dane Wenner, Dalton Wenner, Darien Wenner, Doran Withrow, Addison Wenner, Mason Wenner, Brady Cornish, Chase Cornish, Alexa Cole, Isabella Wenner, George Custer, James Custer, Oakley Wenner, Hawken Wenner, Boone Wenner, and Rutley Wenner.

Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Doris “Toots” Wenner; and numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Roberta was preceded in death by her son, Dwight R. Wenner; a daughter-in-law, Karla Wenner; and a great-granddaughter, Whitney Wenner.

A visitation will be held Friday (May 7) from 4 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Additional visitation will be held Saturday (May 8) from 10 – 11 a.m. in Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church, 2844 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Hart, officiating. He will be assisted by Pastor Janor Bestwick and Pastor Terry Jacobs. Private interment will follow in Starr Cemetery near Ninevah, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roberta’s memory may be made to the Seneca E.C. Church, 2844 Rte. 257, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

