Rosie E. Shaw

Rosie Emmaline Shaw, 87 of Clintonville passed away May 4, 2021 at home.

Rosie was born December 17, 1933 in Clay West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William and Rosie Eagle Butler.

She was married to Harry “Slim” Shaw on January 13, 1960, Harry passed away April 12, 2020.

Rosie was a devoted housewife and mother who loved the Lord. She enjoyed attending church when she was able and watching church services on the TV when her health did not permit her to attend. Rosie always looked forward to family gatherings when all her family could all be together.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her 3 children Debra Marlene Kress (Rick) of Mercer, Penny DePreta (David Haney) of Harmony and Allen Shaw (Lori Roberts). Her grandchildren Dustin Kress, Jamie Zaboroski (Scott Moore), Angie Gregory (Bob), Nicole O’Brian (Jeff), Daniel Koebler (Jackie Eakin), Byron Kress (Alexa Sorg), Charlotte Kress, Lisa Crofton (Patrick), Ernie Weaver, Sami Davis, Matthew Shaw, Brian Seiders, Madison Shaw, Devon Rubenstein and Tyberious Shaw. 29 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Her sister Betty Robinson of West Virginia.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her 11 siblings, a grandson Brian M. DePreta, granddaughter Jennifer Cogswell and a great grandson Noah Moore.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

The family suggest memorial donations be sent the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Box 303, Clintonville PA 16372 to help defray funeral cost.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

