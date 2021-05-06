Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away on May 5, 2021 at the Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, OH.

Born June 16, 1961 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late L. Earl and Alberta “Bertie” (DeLong) Boughner, Jr. After graduating high school, Sheila went on to complete her Ph. D in English Literature.

For over 20 years, Sheila was a reporter for The Derrick and The News Herald newspapers. She later became the Community Development Coordinator for the City of Franklin.

Sheila spent her free time in many ways. She was an inveterate reader, an avid gardener, and a devoted companion to her dogs, Shiloh and Jasper, and her kitten, Mojo. She was a kind and steadfast friend and a loving family member.

Left to cherish her memory is her twin sister, Shelly Boughner and her husband, Terry Bean, of Clarion; her sisters, Sandy Hawkins and her husband Chester, Jr., and Sue Blair, both of Franklin; her two nephews, Richard T. Blair of Polk, and Robert C. Blair of Franklin; her niece, Heidi Hawkins-Plowman and her husband, Todd, of Franklin; and her great-nieces, Halle Plowman and Marley Plowman, both of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her nephew, Michael; and her brother-in-law, Robert D. Blair.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services for Sheila will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. with Senior Pastor David Janz, of the First United Methodist Church of Butler, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

She will be interred in Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sheila’s honor to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

