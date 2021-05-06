SPONSORED: Kalyumet Fore Fun Opens for Season
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Kalyumet Fore Fun, located on the outskirts of Cook Forest, is now open for the season!
The recreational facility will be open on weekends – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – until Memorial Day, and then it will be open daily.
Kalyumet Camping and Cabins is now open daily.
Whatever the weather, Kalyumet Fore Fun has entertainment for the entire family.
On sunny days, individuals have their choice of the Miniature Golf Course or Outdoor Laser Tag.
Kalyumet’s 18-hole family-friendly mini-golf course has new carpeting on all of the holes, challenging greens, a fountain pond, and even a waterfall. It is also wheelchair accessible.
The Outdoor Laser Tag is played in a three-acre wooded area. The game can be tailored to beginners, with an open range, or to more experienced players who prefer strategy, teamwork, and a wide variety of scenarios.
Kalyumet offers great options for rainy days, as well, including their popular Redemption Arcade Center.
Along with new games added this year, the Redemption Arcade Center offers a wide array of classic favorites.
Since it is the largest arcade in the Cook Forest area, the entire family can spend the day competing with family and friends for the most tickets.
After players have collected all of their tickets, they can redeem them, choosing from hundreds of prizes.
Most importantly – rain or shine, families can visit the snack bar where they can enjoy pizza, wings, and other treats in an air-conditioned area!
Both soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream are also available.
Kalyumet Fore Fun also offers mini-golf and outdoor laser tag packages for groups.
The recreation facility WILL NOT be offering the VR Escape Room or birthday parties this year.
Kalyumet Fore Fun and Kalyumet Camping and Cabins are both located at 8630 Miola Road, Lucinda, Pa., just on the outskirts of Cook Forest.
For more information on Kalyumet Fore Fun, call 814-744-8768 oe visit their website here.
For more information on Kalyumet Camping and Cabins, call 814-744-9622 or visit https://www.kalyumet.com.
Individuals interested in either facility can also email them at [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.