Area Woman Injured in Deer-Related Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a deer-related crash on Interstate 80 on Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:07 a.m. on Monday, May 3, on Interstate 80 westbound near mile-marker 66 in Clarion Township.

Police say 29-year-old Angie M. Zaffuto, of Corsica, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound in the right lane of I-80 when she struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then came to a final rest on the northern shoulder of the roadway.

Zaffuto suffered suspected minor injuries; however, she refused transport.

She was using a seat belt.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.


