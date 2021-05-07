A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 48. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. Areas of frost before 7am. High near 55. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.