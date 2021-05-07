Charges Filed Against Woman Spotted Nude in Knox Borough Yard

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a woman who was reportedly nude and shouting loudly in her Knox Borough front yard.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Betty L. Billet, of Knox.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:12 p.m. on April 10, Clarion-based State Police received a call from a resident of East State Street in Knox Borough reporting that Betty Billet was naked in her front yard while shouting loudly and spraying herself with window cleaner.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Billet nude from the waist down, wearing only a bra, standing in the middle of her outside stairs that led to her second-story living area, according to the complaint.

Police then approached Billet, and she reportedly went up the stairs and entered her residence, leaving the door wide open. Police called to Billet through the door, and she then appeared from behind a kitchen area with an all-purpose spray bottle, the complaint states.

Billet then pointed the spray bottle at a trooper and said she was going to spray him while also yelling “unintelligible” utterances, the complaint continues.

Police told Billet that she was under arrest, and she reportedly refused to comply with comments and advanced in such a way that the officers had to use force to effect an arrest, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Billet through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on May 6:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 1 with Judge Heeter presiding.

