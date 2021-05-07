Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jake Schmader’s Honey Walnut Oatmeal Cake
Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
One bite and you’ll agree this cake is delectable!
Ingredients
CAKE:
1 1/2 cups of flour
1 1/2 cups of oatmeal, cooked
1 cup of brown sugar
1 cup of Steve’s Bees Honey
2 sticks of butter
2 eggs
1/4 cup of walnuts
1 Tbsp. salt
1 Tbsp. soda
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
ICING:
1/4 cup Steve’s Bees honey
1/4 cup sour cream
1 pkg. cream cheese
Directions
1. CAKE: Mix ingredients and pour into a 9×13 pan. Cook for 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.
2. ICING: Beat together ingredients and spread on cake while still warm. Sprinkle with walnuts and enjoy!
