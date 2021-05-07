Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jake Schmader’s Honey Walnut Oatmeal Cake

One bite and you’ll agree this cake is delectable!

Ingredients

CAKE:

1 1/2 cups of flour



1 1/2 cups of oatmeal, cooked1 cup of brown sugar1 cup of Steve’s Bees Honey2 sticks of butter2 eggs1/4 cup of walnuts1 Tbsp. salt1 Tbsp. soda1 Tbsp. vanilla1 Tbsp. cinnamon

ICING:

1/4 cup Steve’s Bees honey

1/4 cup sour cream

1 pkg. cream cheese

Directions

1. CAKE: Mix ingredients and pour into a 9×13 pan. Cook for 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.

2. ICING: Beat together ingredients and spread on cake while still warm. Sprinkle with walnuts and enjoy!

