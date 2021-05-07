 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jake Schmader’s Honey Walnut Oatmeal Cake

Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

unnamed (7) (1)One bite and you’ll agree this cake is delectable!

Ingredients

CAKE:
1 1/2 cups of flour

1 1/2 cups of oatmeal, cooked
1 cup of brown sugar
1 cup of Steve’s Bees Honey
2 sticks of butter
2 eggs
1/4 cup of walnuts
1 Tbsp. salt
1 Tbsp. soda
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. cinnamon

ICING:
1/4 cup Steve’s Bees honey
1/4 cup sour cream
1 pkg. cream cheese

Directions

1. CAKE: Mix ingredients and pour into a 9×13 pan. Cook for 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.

2. ICING: Beat together ingredients and spread on cake while still warm. Sprinkle with walnuts and enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


