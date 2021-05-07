Clarion Moose Lodge #101 Celebrating 100th Anniversary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Moose Lodge #101 is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

A special 100th-anniversary celebration, including a steak fry and DJ, will be held at the Clarion Moose Lodge at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. The event will be open to the public.

According to Clarion Moose Lodge Treasurer Dennis Kaiser, the organization has elected to keep the event simple and just enjoy the food and fellowship without any special speakers.

Kaiser also noted that the event will be a “cook your own steak” event, with two long charcoal grills and all the implements and seasonings ready for those in attendance.

The cost for the steak fry will be determined on the day of the event based on the cost of the steaks, which the organization is purchasing locally.

“We like to support all the local companies around here,” Kaiser noted.

The Clarion Moose Lodge first acquired its Charter from Moose International, located in Illinois, in February 1921, thus meeting all requirements to officially become an operational Moose Lodge.

The Clarion Moose Lodge has a combined membership of approximately 500 members – men and women. The Moose Lodge participates and contributes to many local charities and organizations throughout Clarion County.

Some of the local charities supported are Community Little League and girls’ softball teams. Surrounding School District football, wrestling, lacrosse, and baseball teams also benefit from their support.

Clarion Moose Lodge also contributes to county-wide libraries and emergency agencies and is a big sponsor for the annual Autumn Leaf Festival.

Nationally, they provide manpower and financial support to the March of Dimes, Arthritis Organization, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, St. Judes Hospital, Salvation Army, Safe Surfing USA, and Moose Youth Awareness. The Moose Youth Awareness is a program where high school students visit elementary schools and church groups to warn the younger children about the hazards of alcohol and tobacco products, as well as illegal drugs. This program was started when Nancy Reagan was First Lady and asked for the Moose’s help.



About the Loyal Order of Moose

The Loyal Order of Moose (LOOM), is a fraternal and service organization founded in 1888, with nearly one million men in roughly 2,000 Lodges in all 50 states, four Canadian Provinces, plus Great Britain, and Bermuda. Also, the Women of the Moose was established in 1913, and currently is comprised of 1400 Chapters, with approximately 400,000 women members.

Along with other units of Moose International, the Loyal Order of Moose supports the operation of Mooseheart Child City & School, a 1,000-acre community for children and teens in need, located 40 miles west of Chicago, and Moosehaven, a 63-acre retirement community for its members near Jacksonville, Florida. Additionally, Moose Lodges conduct approximately $50 million worth of community service (counting monetary donations and volunteer hours worked) annually. The Loyal Order of Moose conducts numerous sports and recreational programs, within local lodges and family centers, throughout the majority of 44 State and Provincial Associations, and on a fraternity-wide basis.

The organization’s Child City known as Mooseheart, founded in 1913, began with 11 youngsters, is their pride and joy, where needed children, some orphaned, are raised by the contributions of all Moose members. This facility has its own power plant, farm, school system, infirmary, house of God (a multi-denominational church for worship), and housing complexes. Children are placed in a home environment with six to 12 children being raised by certified and background-checked house parents. States are responsible for the houses throughout Mooseheart with Pennsylvania taking responsibility for six buildings. Five of these buildings, named after Pennsylvanian Rivers, are affectionately known as Baby Village, where infant children up to the age of 6 are raised.

Currently, there are about 168 children at Mooseheart. This is relatively small compared to the nearly 1,000 children housed there around World War II. Above the gates of Mooseheart are the words, “Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve.” Many Mooseheart children leave and enter the world as college students, U.S. Armed forces members, or attend trade schools. Eventually, some become medical professionals, CEO’s, astronauts, U.S. Senators, physicists, scientists, or any number of respected community members or citizens.

The Moose organization also created a retirement community near Jacksonville Florida, which currently has approximately 400 seniors living there known as Moosehaven, (the “City of Contentment”), which opened in 1922 with 22 residents becoming the first to retire there. Here, members can enjoy their retirement years in houses and/or apartments, along with many other amenities. These amenities included pier fishing, golf, provided transportation and bus services, etc. The Moose just recently constructed a state-of-the-art medical center capable of handling any emergency or routine medical needs. Also, Moose most recently constructed a facility geared to the needs of those suffering from dementia.

Though the Moose fraternal organization was founded in the late 1880’s with the modest goal of offering men an opportunity to gather socially, it was reinvented during the first decade of the 20th century into an organizational dynamo of men and women who set out to build a city that would brighten the futures of thousands of children in need all across North America.

When Dr. John Henry, a Louisville, Ky., physician, organized a handful of men into the Loyal Order of Moose in the parlor of his home in 1888, he and his compatriots did so apparently for no other reason than to form a string of men’s social clubs. Lodges were instituted in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and the smaller Indiana towns of Crawfordsville and Frankfort by the early 1890s, but Dr. Wilson himself became dissatisfied and left the infant order well before the turn of the century.

With only two Indiana Lodges keeping Moose from disappearing altogether, until the fall of 1906, an outgoing young government clerk from Elwood, In., was invited to enroll into the Crawfordsville Lodge. It was on James J. Davis’ 33rd birthday on October 27 that he became just the 247th member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

Davis, a native of Wales who had worked from boyhood as an “iron puddler” in the steel mills of Pennsylvania, had also been a labor organizer and immediately saw the potential to build the tiny Moose fraternity into a force to provide protection and security for a largely working-class membership. Davis was not only Steel Mogul, he eventually became a United States Senator from Pennsylvania. As the Moose fraternity grew in visibility and influence, so did James Davis. President Warren Harding named him to his Cabinet as Secretary of Labor in 1921 and continued in that post under Presidents Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover as well.

Davis’ marking instincts were on-target: By 1912, the Order had grown from 247 members in two Lodges, to a colossus of nearly 500,000 in more than 1,000 Lodges. Davis was appointed the organization’s first chief executive with the new title of Director General. The Moose began a program of paying “sick benefits” to members too ill to work. Davis and the organization’s other officers made plans for a Moose Institute, to be centrally located somewhere in the Midwest that would provide a home, schooling, and vocational training to children of deceased Moose members.

After careful consideration of numerous sites, the Moose Supreme Council in late 1912 purchased what was known as the Brookline Farm-more than 1,000 acres along the Lincoln Highway, between Batavia and North Aurora on the west side of the Fox River, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Thus on Sunday, July 27, 1913, the cornerstone for Mooseheart was placed, with the first 11 residences present. Next with the purchase of 26 acres of shoreline property just south of Jacksonville, Florida, Moosehaven the City of Contentment was opened in the Fall of 1922. Moosehaven has since grown to over 63 acres.

The Women of the Moose had received formal recognition as a Moose auxiliary in 1913; they at first had little structured program of their own beyond the Chapter level. That changed in 1921 when Davis met and hired a remarkable woman named Katherine Smith.

When the 19th Amendment had granted women the right to vote in 1920, Smith reasoned correctly, that women in politics would be a “growth market.” She quit her secretarial job, and with her talents and drive being recognized by James Davis, it took five years to be convinced to work with him to run the Women of the Moose. A stereotypical women’s program held no interest for her, Smith argued.

“So get out there and make a program,” Davis retorted, and she did exactly that, as the organization’s first Grand Chancellor, for the next 38 years until her retirement in 1964, at which point the Women of the Moose boasted 250,000 members. It has since grown to more than 540,000 in approximately 1,600 Chapters.

No one envisioned that the Moose Organization would grow and expand into the Organization it is today. An organization that is 133 years old still has many roots and community service and support throughout the fraternity. Just like the Noble Moose living in the wilds, the Moose protect their community, especially the very young, very old, and the sick. Encircling their herd, and coming to the needs of others.

