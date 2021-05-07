Clarion University Swimming & Diving Announces Heath Calhoun as Diving Coach

CLARION, Pa. – Head swimming & diving coach Bree Kelley announced this week that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.

Calhoun takes over for Dave Hrovat, the longtime Golden Eagle diving coach who announced his retirement earlier this year after 31 years. He will be just the third diving coach in school history, joining Hrovat and the late Don Leas.

“I am extremely honored to be the third diving coach in Clarion history,” Calhoun said. “The tradition that Coach Hrovat and Coach Leas established is something I will strive every day to continue with the current and future student-athletes. I am excited to get to work with Coach Kelley and everyone in the athletic department.”

Calhoun spent the previous seven seasons as the diving coach at Westminster, where he helped make the Titans a premier program. He won seven total PAC Diving Coach of the Year awards (four men’s, three women’s) in large part by developing some of the top performers in the nation. Connor May was a three-time PAC Men’s Diver of the Year from 2018-20 and was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American from 2018-19. Kaitlyn Fast was a two-time PAC Women’s Diver of the Year and was Westminster’s first-ever women’s diver to qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships. May, Fast, and Zoe Cable all won PAC individual diving championships in the 2020 season.

In 2021, Calhoun’s divers took home three of a possible four PAC titles at the conference championships. Junior Patrick Holton won both the 3m and 1m titles on the men’s side to garner PAC Men’s Diver of the Year honors. Cable was the 3m champion, the first 3m title of her career, and second overall championship.

All told, Calhoun coached 17 NCAA regional qualifiers and six PAC Diver of the Year award winners. His divers also performed in the classroom, with four CoSIDA Academic All-Americans to his credit. In addition, Calhoun also mentored divers from his lessons program to teams across all three NCAA divisions. Beyond his coaching at Westminster, Calhoun was also the camp director for the Duke Diving Camp, where he worked alongside 2016 Olympic coach Nunzio Esposto.

“I am thrilled to welcome Heath back to Clarion as our diving coach,” Kelley said. “He had great success as an athlete, but what he has done during his coaching career is even more outstanding to me. When you look at the success and history of our program, I knew we needed someone with passion, experience, and a desire to work hard and match that legacy – all those things are Heath. He values the importance of building strong relationships with athletes, alumni, and the community. I can’t wait to begin working with him.”

Calhoun was a sixth-time All-American as a diver at Division II Clarion University. Calhoun won the NCAA Division II national championship in the 3m Dive at the 2014 NCAA Championships. Calhoun broke the NCAA record by scoring 615.95 points (34.30 points better than the previous record and 54.15 points better than the second-place finisher). Calhoun was .50 points from winning the 1m competition. A team co-captain his senior year, Calhoun was named the CSCAA (College Swimming Coaches Association of America) Division II Men’s Diver of the Year. He was a 2014 CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Calhoun earned his Bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitative Sciences from Clarion in 2014 and went on to earn a Masters of Education: Counseling from Westminster in 2014. He is a native of Butler, Pa.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

