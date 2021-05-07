Clarion University Track & Field: Uncapher Kicks Off 2021 PSAC Championships in the Heptathlon

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Jenna Uncapher kicked off the 2021 PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships for Clarion on Thursday, with the sophomore ranking sixth in the Heptathlon after four events.

Uncapher will complete the Heptathlon tomorrow, and the rest of her Golden Eagle teammates will begin their weekend of competition at the conference championships.

Uncapher posted 2,380 points in the first four events of the Heptathlon, putting her sixth in the field of 16. She opened the day with a time of 16.63 in the 100m Hurdles, good enough for seventh place, 639 points, and a PR by nearly a full second. Uncapher followed that up by recording a mark of 1.49m in the High Jump, placing her in sixth place. Her best finish of the first day came in the next event, when she placed fifth in the Shot Put with a toss of 9.15m.

Uncapher finished up with a seventh-place finish in the 200m. She completed the half lap in 27.67, shattering her previous college PR in the event by roughly a half-second.

Action will re-commence tomorrow morning with the final three events of the Heptathlon – the Long Jump, the Javelin, and the 800m. The rest of the women’s track & field championships will begin at roughly 1:05 p.m.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

