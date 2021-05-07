DCC Baseball Tops Clarion Area on a Gloomy Friday

DUBOIS, Pa. – On a day where the weather was less than forgiving, DuBois Central Catholic topped Clarion Area, 7-2.

The Cardinals were strong at the plate, collecting 10 hits in the win. DCC also did a fantastic job of capitalizing on Clarion’s mistakes, following up on Clarion’s errors with big, run-scoring hits. Brandin Anderson had a fantastic game on the mound for DCC, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings. Anderson dominated with his strong location, as he constantly hammered the outside corner with his lively fastball.

Carter Hickman and Kaden Brezenski each had a pair of hits for the Cardinals, with Hickman also registering a pair of RBI. Cole Slaugenhoup went 1-for-2 for Clarion with a walk and a run scored.

DCC started the game off well, scoring three runs in the first. After a Clarion error put runners on first and third with one out, the Cardinals tallied four straight singles to score three runs. Dante Arminini, Ben Gritzer, and Cartar Kosko each tallied RBI singles in the frame.

Clarion came back in the fourth, scoring a pair of runs courtesy of their aggressive baserunning. The Cardinals responded with three in the bottom of the inning, a rally highlighted by a Hickman two-RBI single. DCC would pad their lead with one more run in the fifth, setting the 7-2 final score.

