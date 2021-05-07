Forest Area School District Announces Prom Courts

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District has announced the courts for their 2021 prom.

Shown above are members of the West Forest Prom Court: (left row) Jessica Wagner, Penny Wagner, Hunter Turba, Darcie Maul and Allen Johnston as junior attendants; (right row) Emma Weller, Annie Culver, Waylin Dashner and Brett Banks. Missing from the picture is Logen Lasonis.

Shown below are members of the East Forest Prom Court: Desaray Fox, Eoghan Montgomery, Gus Traugott and Tessa Rodgers. Missing from the picture are Alyssa Kane and David McCullogh.

This year’s prom will be outdoors on June 4th and the theme is “A Year to Remember.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.