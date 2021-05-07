 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Forest Area School District Announces Prom Courts

Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fApOibpEUO4MZSmHFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District has announced the courts for their 2021 prom.

Shown above are members of the West Forest Prom Court: (left row) Jessica Wagner, Penny Wagner, Hunter Turba, Darcie Maul and Allen Johnston as junior attendants; (right row) Emma Weller, Annie Culver, Waylin Dashner and Brett Banks. Missing from the picture is Logen Lasonis.

Shown below are members of the East Forest Prom Court: Desaray Fox, Eoghan Montgomery, Gus Traugott and Tessa Rodgers. Missing from the picture are Alyssa Kane and David McCullogh.

This year’s prom will be outdoors on June 4th and the theme is “A Year to Remember.”

East Forest Prom Court


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.