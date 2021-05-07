Hearing for Local Man Charged With Threatening His Mother & Her Fiancé With Utility Knife Set for Next Week

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a hearing next week on charges for allegedly threatening his mother and her fiancé with a utility knife at a residence in Fairmount City.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Preston Alan Shumaker, of Fairmount City, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Fairmount City in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened around 4:28 p.m. on March 21 at a residence located on Railroad Street in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Preston Alan Shumaker and his mother and her fiancé were arguing about syringes and spoons that were found in the burn barrel.

The complaint states that during the confrontation between the three individuals, Shumaker allegedly pulled out a utility knife and pointed it at his mother’s fiancé while his mother was in the room. He told the male victim “not to take one step closer.” Both victims then left the room and called for assistance.

Shumaker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:00 p.m. on March 21.

