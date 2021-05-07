 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Hearing for Local Man Charged With Threatening His Mother & Her Fiancé With Utility Knife Set for Next Week

Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a hearing next week on charges for allegedly threatening his mother and her fiancé with a utility knife at a residence in Fairmount City.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Preston Alan Shumaker, of Fairmount City, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Fairmount City in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened around 4:28 p.m. on March 21 at a residence located on Railroad Street in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Preston Alan Shumaker and his mother and her fiancé were arguing about syringes and spoons that were found in the burn barrel.

The complaint states that during the confrontation between the three individuals, Shumaker allegedly pulled out a utility knife and pointed it at his mother’s fiancé while his mother was in the room. He told the male victim “not to take one step closer.” Both victims then left the room and called for assistance.

Shumaker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:00 p.m. on March 21.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.