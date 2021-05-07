Merle E. Carr, 71 of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1949, in East Brady, PA, the son of Robert Leroy and Sarah Ann (Barnhart) Carr.

Merle graduated from the Butler High School and proudly served in the US Navy, stationed in the Mediterranean during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the Clarion Eagles. In his younger years, he loved to play softball. He enjoyed fishing and going camping with his family. He loved watching football and telling his family all about the games. Merle was a wiz at crossword puzzles, but favorite pastime was playing with his grandkids.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Cindy (Yori) Carr, his children, Sara Weaver and husband, Fred, Joshua Carr and wife, Jami, and Matthew Carr and wife, Jenny all of Rimersburg; and grandchildren, Cameron and Quintin Weaver, Hunter and Leigha Carr, and Logan, Madalyn, and Nolan Carr.

He is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Ashley and husband, Kim, Carole Deal, and Connie Cundick and husband, Chuck, half-brothers, Robert Carr and wife, Donna, Gregory Carr and wife, Kim, David Carr and wife, Kim, Ron Carr and wife, Lynn, William Carr, and Thomas Carr; half-sisters, Dora Nesbella and husband, Andy, and Debbie Greer; and many nieces and nephews.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Lewis, Michael, and Roxie Carr.

Relatives and friends will be received from 6 – 8 PM on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Bauer-Hills Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Merle’s honor to Rimersburg Veterans Park, PO Box 705, Rimersburg, PA, 16248 or the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15233.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Herman Cemetery, New Bethlehem, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Merle’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.