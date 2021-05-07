Police: Tionesta Man Behind Bars for Holding Gun to Woman’s Head, Threatening to Kill Her

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is behind bars for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and threatening to kill her.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Matthew James Divido.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an inactive domestic incident at a residence on Vine Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

At the scene, police spoke to a known female victim who reported that on Tuesday, May 4, she had received a phone call from Matthew Divido stating: “I’m going to come to the house and cut you open,” the complaint states.

The victim told police that Divido then arrived at the residence around 11:34 p.m. on May 4 and instructed her to go to the bedroom. The victim stated that he then grabbed her by the head and hair and held her head against a bed, then took a handgun (believed to be a 9mm semi-automatic Beretta) he had with him and placed it against the back of her head, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that she asked Divido to “please stop,” and he responded: “Look at me in the (expletive) eyes because I want to be the last thing you see,” the complaint states.

The victim told police Divido then said: “You can thank my new junkie girlfriend for me not killing you,” and he removed the gun away from the back of her head, according to the complaint.

Divido proceeded to instruct the victim to hold the door open for him downstairs as he removed his guns from the safe and placed them in his vehicle. The victim complied. Divido then left the residence and traveled in the northern direction on Route 36 toward Warren County, the complaint states.

The interior house security camera footage shows Divido enter the house at 11:34 p.m. on May 4 and then leave with multiple firearms at 11:39 p.m., according to the complaint.

Divido was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 18 with Judge Zydonik presiding.

