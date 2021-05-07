Prescribed Fires Set for Next Week at Allegheny National Forest

WARREN/FOREST CO., Pa. — During the week of May 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed fires (also called prescribed burns) on Allegheny National Forest.

The day and time of each burn will depend on weather conditions and other parameters set by the individual burn plans. Potential sites tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, and Wednesday, May 12, are in Forest County at Gregg Hill and Warren County at the Jakes Rocks area. Updates will be posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Twitter Feed.

Prescribed fires are conducted with the safety of the public and firefighters as the highest priority. The burn at Jakes Rocks may temporarily close or impact the popular mountain bike trails in the area. Prescribed fires are implemented only when the prescribed parameters, including wind speed and direction, relative humidity, temperature, fire danger, seasonal restrictions, and mitigation of potential smoke impacts are met.

Fire management staff, in collaboration with Forest resource specialists, have identified wildfire fuels reduction and forest health, wildlife, and ecosystem management objectives to accomplish with the prescribed fires.

Fires are a historic and natural process for several ecosystems on the Allegheny National Forest, grasslands and oak-hickory forests being two prime examples. Oak-hickory forests, which comprise approximately 16 percent of the Forest, require periodic fires to reduce competing undesirable vegetation, recycle soil nutrients and stimulate the increased production of acorns, blueberries, blackberries, and other mast crops.

White-tailed deer, turkey, butterflies, songbirds, grouse, snakes, turtles, and other wildlife species utilize burned areas for feeding, nesting, warming, and a place to raise their young. Prescribed fires also reduce the amount of hazardous fuels that, when left unburned, can lead to uncontrolled wildfires that could threaten human life and property.

