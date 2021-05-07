Redbank and Clarion Baseball Sweep, Cranberry Softball Victorious: May 6 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 6 scores and recaps.

(Clarion’s Tanner Miller. Photo by: Nathan Girvan)

Baseball Results

Keystone 2, Forest Area 0

Keystone scored two late runs to top Forest Area, 2-0. The game was a pitcher’s duel throughout, with Keystone’s Tye Elder and Forest Area’s Aiden Hartle each going the distance. Elder gave up no runs on three hits, striking out eight to receive the win. Hartle surrendered two runs on two hits, striking out 10.

The game was tied until the bottom of the fifth when Keenan Heeter smashed a one-out double and scored on a two-out error to give the Panthers the lead. Keystone doubled their lead in the sixth, as another one-out double by Elder came around to score, with Seth Apel providing the RBI. Elder would work around an error in the seventh to seal the deal, securing a complete game 2-0 win.

Heeter and Elder provided the lone hits of the game for the Panthers. Josh Daum reached base twice for Forest Area.

Game 1: Redbank Valley 8, Cranberry 5

A three-run fifth made the difference for Redbank Valley in an 8-5 win over Cranberry in the first game of a doubleheader. With the score knotted up at three heading into the top of the fifth, a hit and two walks quickly loaded the bases for the Bulldogs. A sacrifice fly by Kobe Bonanno scored the first run of the frame, and a two-RBI single by Cam Wagner upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-3.

Redbank Valley would add runs in the sixth and seventh to take an 8-3 lead. A two-run seventh inning blast by Kenneth Lavrich would cut the lead to 8-5, but the Berries would get no closer, as Redbank Valley emerged 8-5 victors.

Bryson Bain pitched well for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits and three runs in six innings of work, striking out nine to secure the win. Cam Wagner provided pop from the middle of the order for the Bulldogs, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Austin Fento was saddled with the loss for the Berries, conceding five runs (three earned) on four hits in four innings of work. Lavrich went 2-for-4 for Cranberry, including the two-run home run.

Game 2: Redbank Valley 5, Cranberry 4

Redbank Valley’s late comeback allowed them to stave off Cranberry, 5-4. The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Berries scored a run after an Austin Fento bases-loaded walk. The Bulldogs swiftly retook the lead in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs on a triple by Owen Clouse, making the score 4-3.

The Berries tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, with Shoup scampering home after an errant throw in a first-and-third stealing situation. Redbank took the lead for good in the top of the seventh, with Tate Minich hammering an RBI single. Minich retired the Berries in order in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the lead and nab the save.

Bryson Bain went 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs, while Kobe Bonanno went 2-for-4 with a fourth-inning home run. Cam Wagner pitched five innings for Redbank Valley, allowing three runs and striking out six. Hudson Martz took the win, allowing one run in the sixth inning and striking out three.

Kenneth Lavrich had a pair of hits for the Berries, who also received a solid outing from Austin Shoup. Shoup pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) and striking out seven.

Game 1: Clarion Area 12, Union 2 (6 Innings)

Consistent offense was the name of the game for Clarion in game one of a doubleheader, as they topped Union 12-2 in six innings. Clarion scored runs in five of the six frames, including five runs in the first and three in the sixth inning.

Eight Bobcats registered hits in the win, with Ryan Alston leading Clarion with a pair of hits and three RBI while also stealing two bases. Tanner Miller went 2-for-3 for Clarion, driving in a run. Cole Slaugenhoup and Daunte Girvan shared the work on the mound for Clarion, allowing only two hits and one run in their six innings of work.

Christian Rodgers registered both of Union’s hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

Game 2: Clarion Area 17, Union 5 (5 Innings)

A huge 13-run fourth powered Clarion to a 17-5 win over Union in game two of a doubleheader. The Bobcats trailed 5-4 entering the fourth, with Union taking advantage of free passes and a TreyFleming single to score three in the third to take the lead.

Clarion exploded for 13 runs in the fourth, sending 13 batters to the plate before recording an out. The Bobcats registered nine hits in the big inning, including RBI hits from Dawson Smail, Cameron Lapinto, Hunter Craddock, Bryce Brinkley, Tanner Miller, and Cole Slaugenhoup.

Miller secured the win on the mound for Clarion, throwing a scoreless inning. Smail led Clarion at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Slaugenhoup went 2-for 4 with a triple and a walk, while Brinkley also added three hits.

Softball Results

Karns City 12, Brookville 2 (5 Innings)

Karns City’s big bats ruled the day in their 12-2 win over Brookville. The Gremlins kept up their offensive production, scoring four runs in the first and third innings to pull away early. Jess Dunn and Marra Patton each homered for Karns City, with Dunn also adding a double during her 2-for-3 day.

Garrah Milochik also had a pair of hits for the Gremlins, including a double. Allison Walker also had a multi-hit game for the Gremlins.

Megan Whitmire and Walker split the pitching for Karns City, slowing only four hits and two runs.

Cranberry 5, Redbank Valley 2

A pair of runs in the second and fourth innings proved pivotal in Cranberry’s 5-2 victory over Redbank Valley. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead, taking advantage of a pair of doubles by Brynn Rearick and Brooke Holben to do the damage.

Cranberry equalized in the second, with a Maria Anderson home run and Jenna Reynolds RBI double tying the score. Cranberry would double their lead in the fourth, using a solo shot by Alaina Hogue and another RBI hit from Reynolds to take a 4-2 lead after four. Hogue would single home a run in the fifth to round out the scoring, as the Berries would shut out Redbank in the sixth and seventh.

Reynolds led the Berries at the dish, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Findlay went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Hogue went 2-for-2 with a home run for Cranberry. Hogue went the distance for the Berries in the circle, throwing seven innings of five-hit, two-run ball, striking out six.

Moniteau 6, C-L 3

Moniteau pounded out 12 hits with five going for doubles while also getting a solid pitching performance from Courtney Stewart as the Lady Warriors defeated Clarion-Limestone 6-3 on Thursday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

Emma Covert led the Moniteau offense with a 4-for-4 effort with three of the five doubles while driving in two runs. Riley Hoffman added a two-run double with Abby Rottman also hitting a two-bagger. Taylor Schultz collected three singles while Courtney Stewart, Emma Staab, and Autumn Stewart each had one hit.

In the circle, Courtney Stewart went the distance allowing three runs, two earned on five hits. She walked five, struck out nine, and hit one batter.

Read the full recap here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.