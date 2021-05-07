SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Account Manager
Competitive Wages + Benefits
Mercer County
Requirements:
Must pass pre-employment screening, 3-5 years experience, Degree preferred but not required. Computers skills, CRM experience preferred but not required
Duties (but not limited to):
- Work closely with Regional Manager and Sales Reps
- Understand all aspects of equipment
- Manage Inventory
- Understand Injection, Extrusion and Blow Molding processes
- Create quotes and follow up strategies
Please send resumes to: [email protected]
Customer Service Rep.
$18/hr
90-day temporary to permanent
Are you looking for a career? Can you bring energy and enthusiasm to a team? If so, this job just might be what you are looking for. Thriving business seeking hard-working individuals who possess the ability to provide excellent customer service by means of phone and email.
Must have prior Sales experience with Industrial/Mfg. Products
Post Secondary Education in Sales/Business preferred, but not required
- Must be highly motivated
- Must have strong organizational skills
- Must have excellent computer skills including proficiency in Excel and ability to adapt to new software systems
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have strong Customer Service skills
- Must have the ability to learn and understand the product and it’s functions
Please send resumes to: [email protected]
Picker/Packer
Oil City – 1st shift
- Receive orders
- Pick orders from inventory
- Pack orders for shipping
$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days
Call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Shipper/Packer
Franklin – 1st shift
- Count finished product for order
- Mark material with proper labeling
- Examine product to make sure meets quality standards
- Package material for Shipping
$10.50/hr, 90 days temporary to permanent
Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]
Project Manager
Mercer County – 1st shift
- Competitive Wage
- Full-time
- Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales
- Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met
- Scheduling
- Work with both clients and suppliers
- Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees
- Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding
Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.