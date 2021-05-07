State Police Calls: Hit-and-Run Crash, DUI Arrest

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Hit and Run Crash in Beaver Township, Jefferson County

Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, on Pansy Ringgold Road.

Police say an unknown vehicle struck an overhead electric line, pulling the line from an external garage, then failed to stop.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Pansy Ringgold Road.

No injuries were reported.

DUI in Clarion Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 42-year-old Dawn Helene Kriebel, of Strattanville, on May 5:

– DUI: Highest Rte of Alc (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary

– Notice Of Change Of Name Or Address, Summary

– Fail To Notify Change In Address, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

– Investigation By Officer/Duty Of Operator, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township on April 24.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on June 22 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

