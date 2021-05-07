 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Hit-and-Run Crash, DUI Arrest

Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Hit and Run Crash in Beaver Township, Jefferson County

Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, on Pansy Ringgold Road.

Police say an unknown vehicle struck an overhead electric line, pulling the line from an external garage, then failed to stop.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Pansy Ringgold Road.

No injuries were reported.

DUI in Clarion Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 42-year-old Dawn Helene Kriebel, of Strattanville, on May 5:

– DUI: Highest Rte of Alc (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary
– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary
– Notice Of Change Of Name Or Address, Summary
– Fail To Notify Change In Address, Summary
– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary
– Fail To Keep Right, Summary
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary
– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary
– Investigation By Officer/Duty Of Operator, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township on April 24.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on June 22 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.