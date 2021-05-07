Winning $150K Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold at Forest County Business Still Unclaimed

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Players, check your tickets: officials say a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $150,000.00 that was sold at Haller’s General Store in Tionesta for the June 20, 2020, drawing is still unclaimed and will soon expire.

The unclaimed winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 10-31-41-63-67, and the red Powerball 5, to win $150,000.00, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.00. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by the end of the business day on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices. Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. However, PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed for visitors.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery Draw Game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.

Players should check every ticket, every time, using self-service scanners found at retailers or with the Ticket Checker on the Lottery’s Official App. Sign tickets immediately for proof of ownership.

