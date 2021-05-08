A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 47. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Areas of frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

