Clarion County Photo of the Day

On May 1st, the individuals pictured cleaned two Revolutionary War Soldier headstones at Curllsville Cemetery and six at the Licking-Presbyterian Cemetery. Pictured: Lydia Crooks, Joan Kreibel (Clarion), Janet Stewart, Diane Grady (Butler), Kim Demor (Ohio), and headstone for John Casper Flick. Not pictured: Nancy and Fred Keen. Submitted by Noreen Allen Shirey.