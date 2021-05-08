Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Quiche Lorraine

Nestled in a buttery crust, this quiche is filled with sweet onions, bacon bits, and cheese!

Ingredients

Dough for a single-crust deep-dish pie

1 package (12 ounces) thick-sliced bacon strips, coarsely chopped



3 large sweet onions, chopped1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg1-1/2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese8 large eggs, room temperature2 cups whole milk1 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 14-inch circle. Transfer to a 9-in. springform pan; press firmly against bottom and sides. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon in the pan. Add onions to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat until caramelized, 20-25 minutes. Stir in thyme, pepper, and nutmeg; remove from the heat. Cool slightly. Stir in cheeses and reserved bacon; spoon into crust. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, and cream until blended; pour over top. Place springform pan on a rimmed baking sheet.

-Bake on a lower oven rack until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 75-85 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Loosen sides from the pan with a knife. Remove rim from pan. Enjoy!

