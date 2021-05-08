Clarion University Track & Field in Eighth After Two Days at PSAC Outdoor Championships

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team witnessed some top-flight performances on the second day of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championships, propelling Clarion to an eighth-place standing after Friday’s events.

The final day of the competition is set for Saturday, with the Golden Eagles due for a handful of competitors to take part. Clarion has 16 team points.

Jenna Uncapher wrapped up the Heptathlon by becoming just the third Golden Eagle in program history to top 4,000 points in the event, with the sophomore placing fourth in the event with a total of 4,053 points. She is the first Clarion athlete to top 4,000 points in the Heptathlon since Kristen Belko posted 4,318 in 2016, with Uncapher’s points total placing third on the all-time list at Clarion. She started things off with a 4.96 in the Long Jump portion, placing sixth in the field that was the longest jump of her career.

Uncapher then took fifth in the Javelin with a toss of 30.48m, but finished the day strong by placing third in the 800m, finishing in 2:34.36. All of that combined to lift her from sixth place after one day of action to fourth. Elsewhere, Uncapher just missed on scoring in the High Jump, tying for ninth place with a jump of 1.50m.

Another field athlete recorded one of the top performances in program history in her event as well. Emma Pesicka finished seventh in the event, recording a throw of 39.33m on her second-to-last toss. That not only put her in the scoring field, but also ranked among the top marks in program history. Pesicka’s mark moved her into fourth on the program’s all-time performance list, supplanting Liz Eury’s 38.94m mark from 1998.

The Golden Eagles also earned a solid chunk of points in the 3000m Steeplechase, with Haley Schaller and Abigail Sullivan finishing 4-5 in the grueling distance event. The two finished within seven seconds of one another, as Schaller completed the course in 11:39­.51 and Sullivan in 11:46.76.

In other events, Katlynn Traister came up just short of qualifying for the 100m Finals, sprinting to a 12.74 in the preliminary round to place 11th. Likewise, the 4x100m Relay team of Hunter Barger, Trasiter, Kia Braithwaite, and Kaylen Sharrow were just one spot shy of qualifying for the finals in their event, posting a time of 50.43. Letizia Collini and Mackenzie Carver took 13th and 14th respectively in the 800m.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

