Joyce “Peach” Bowie of Oil City, PA passed away on Thursday May 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Peach was born on March 10, 1949, in Oil City, PA, to the late Carl V. and Alice M. Shirey.

She was married to Charles Bowie, also of Oil City, in July of 1993.

She was a passionate and caring nurse to all, fellow humans, beasts, and goldfish.

Peach was employed at the Oil City School District, Oil City Hospital and later retired from Worker’s Care in Seneca. She loved caring for her family and generously giving her time to all that needed her. She was a beautiful example of a Christian woman. Active in the Seneca Seventh-day Adventist Church, holding many positions, from sabbath school teacher to secretary and others. Peach loved to camp with family and friends sharing life stories around the campfire. Spring brought a time for her to enjoy her flowers and her husband’s vegetable garden. Fall was a time to bring the bounty into the kitchen to can all of her favorites: tomatoes, beets and beans to name a few.

Peach was the baby of four siblings, but yet was the nucleus of immediate and extended family. Lovingly and selflessly planning the family reunion every year as well as holiday family gatherings full of fun, laughter and big love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a special niece, Bobbi Lynn Harper. Survived by two children, Kimberly Bennett and David (Stephanie) Bennett and her 3 cats.

Also, her very special grandson, Will Bennett and dear grand fur babies. In addition, surviving are her are siblings, Barbara (late Donald) McGinnis, Sharon (Sylvester) Ceci, LeRoy (Blanche) Shirey, Nancy (Norman) Hollenbaugh, and Donna Jean (Blaine) Marshall. Peach was so dearly loved by her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews, especially Brit, Cait and Dreux. Peach was loved by and loved her Bennett clan.

Visitation is at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8th from 10 AM – 12 PM and 2-4 PM with funeral service to follow at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society at 286 S Main St. Seneca, PA. 16346.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.