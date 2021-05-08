Man Accused of Rape of Child in Forest County Waives Hearing

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man who is accused of raping a child at a residence in Kingsley Township waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 23-year-old Austin Eugene Worley, of Clarendon, Pa., were waived for court on Tuesday, May 4:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1 (two counts)



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older, Felony 2 (two counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 2 (two counts)– Incest of Minor – Complainant Under 13 Years, Felony 2 (two counts)– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Refrain From Report, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3(two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas.

Worley is currently free on $250,000.00 unsecured bail.*

The charges stem from an investigation into a Childline report.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police received a Childline report on February 18 in reference to a known juvenile victim who was allegedly subject to repeated sexual abuse by Austin Eugene Worley, which reportedly took place at several residences, including one in Kinglsey Township, Forest County.

A forensic interview was then conducted with the victim at Western PA Cares for Kids on March 2.

During the interview, the victim reported sexual abuse by Worley involving nudity and genital contact between them, among other things, according to the complaint.

The victim indicated he/she tried to fight Worley off when this occurred but “eventually just laid there.” The victim also indicated, “it hurt,” the complaint notes.

These incidents allegedly took place in Worley’s room at a residence where he lived for a short time before moving elsewhere, according to the complaint.

The victim also told interviewers that Worley said “bad things would happen” if he/she told anyone, the complaint states.

Police also spoke to a parent of the victim who reportedly related that Worley had lived with them for a time, and there were numerous occasions when the victim and Worley were in the house together, sometimes with limited supervision, the complaint states.

Worley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 10:00 p.m. on March 4.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail on $250,000.00 monetary bail.

He was released on March 12 after his bail type was changed to unsecured.

*According to court documents, the bail action reason is listed as “Defendant to enter into Pre-Trial Supervision.”

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

