Oil City Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving Juvenile Meth

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on child endangerment and related charges for allegedly providing a juvenile with methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Brenda K. McVay.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police responded to a residence on Plummer Street on February 28 for a report of a juvenile male who was believed to be under the influence and who had “become physical” with his mother.

Police were able to determine that the juvenile was under the influence of controlled substances, and he was then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Police worked with Children and Youth Services (CYS) throughout the resulting investigation, the complaint notes.

On March 5, police spoke to the juvenile about the incident.

The juvenile reportedly made multiple unsolicited statements to police saying that he had obtained the controlled substances from Brenda McVay.

The juvenile then had contact with delegates from CYS on March 15. During an interview, the juvenile told the CYS representatives that the controlled substances he had used, namely methamphetamine, came from Brenda McVay, according to the complaint.

McVay was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 4:10 p.m. on May 6 on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 12 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.