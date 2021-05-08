 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Oil City Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving Juvenile Meth

Saturday, May 8, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Venango-County-Jail-500OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on child endangerment and related charges for allegedly providing a juvenile with methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Brenda K. McVay.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police responded to a residence on Plummer Street on February 28 for a report of a juvenile male who was believed to be under the influence and who had “become physical” with his mother.

Police were able to determine that the juvenile was under the influence of controlled substances, and he was then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Police worked with Children and Youth Services (CYS) throughout the resulting investigation, the complaint notes.

On March 5, police spoke to the juvenile about the incident.

The juvenile reportedly made multiple unsolicited statements to police saying that he had obtained the controlled substances from Brenda McVay.

The juvenile then had contact with delegates from CYS on March 15. During an interview, the juvenile told the CYS representatives that the controlled substances he had used, namely methamphetamine, came from Brenda McVay, according to the complaint.

McVay was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 4:10 p.m. on May 6 on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3
– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 12 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.