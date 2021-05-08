 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Penn State Extension Walk in the Woods Set for May 23 at Tionesta Lake

Saturday, May 8, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Tionesta LakeTIONESTA, Pa. – As an effort to build appreciation for forests, the people who care for them, and the importance of tending to them, please join Penn State Extension for a Walk in the Woods.

The walk is happening at Tionesta Lake at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

Join in at the Tionesta Lake Visitor Center on Spillway Road in Tionesta.

The cost is $5.00, and individuals can register at: https://extension.psu.edu/know-your-woods-tree-id-and-intro-to-forest-ecology.

During the walk, Penn State Extension will discuss Tree I.D. and provide an introduction to Forest Ecology. Along the trail, individuals will learn the fundamentals of how the woods work, different tree species and their ID characteristics, and how forests develop and change over time.

For questions about the Tree ID walk, feel free to contact Scott Weikert at the Penn State Extension office at 814-755-3544 or [email protected]

Penn State encourages individuals with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities.

Those who anticipate needing special accommodations or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Scott Weikert at 814-755-3544 in advance of your visit.

Penn State is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity, and the diversity of its workforce.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.