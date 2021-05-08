Penn State Extension Walk in the Woods Set for May 23 at Tionesta Lake

TIONESTA, Pa. – As an effort to build appreciation for forests, the people who care for them, and the importance of tending to them, please join Penn State Extension for a Walk in the Woods.

The walk is happening at Tionesta Lake at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

Join in at the Tionesta Lake Visitor Center on Spillway Road in Tionesta.

The cost is $5.00, and individuals can register at: https://extension.psu.edu/know-your-woods-tree-id-and-intro-to-forest-ecology.

During the walk, Penn State Extension will discuss Tree I.D. and provide an introduction to Forest Ecology. Along the trail, individuals will learn the fundamentals of how the woods work, different tree species and their ID characteristics, and how forests develop and change over time.

For questions about the Tree ID walk, feel free to contact Scott Weikert at the Penn State Extension office at 814-755-3544 or [email protected]

Penn State encourages individuals with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities.

Those who anticipate needing special accommodations or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Scott Weikert at 814-755-3544 in advance of your visit.

Penn State is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity, and the diversity of its workforce.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.