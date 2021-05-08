Redbank Valley Baseball Tops A-C Valley

FOXBURG, Pa. – On Saturday, Redbank Valley used five third-inning runs to set the tone in their 11-2 win over A-C Valley.

Tate Minich would lead the Redbank Valley offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, walk, and two RBI. Cam Wagner had four hits for the Bulldogs, and Owen Clouse went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Hudson Martz was stellar on the mound for Redbank Valley, allowing only five hits and two runs over six innings, striking out seven. Owen Carrier pitched a scoreless seventh for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Cooper had a pair of hits for A-C Valley. Broc Weigle was saddled with the loss for the Falcons, allowing three hits and five runs in three innings, striking out six but walking five.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, but the Bulldogs put immediate pressure on the Falcons in the frame, as Minich smashed a leadoff triple. A hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases for Redbank Valley and two more walks forced in the game’s first two runs. Clouse further expanded the Bulldogs’ lead, clearing the bases with a two-out, three-RBI double.

A two-RBI single in the fifth by Minich would up Redbank Valley’s lead to 7-0, and a Kobe Bonanno home run one inning later would put the Bulldogs up 9-0. The Falcons would score a pair in the bottom half of the inning, and Redbank would score two more in the seventh to set the final score.

