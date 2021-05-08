 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Redbank Valley Baseball Tops A-C Valley

Saturday, May 8, 2021 @ 10:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Redbank Valley BaseballFOXBURG, Pa. – On Saturday, Redbank Valley used five third-inning runs to set the tone in their 11-2 win over A-C Valley.

Tate Minich would lead the Redbank Valley offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, walk, and two RBI. Cam Wagner had four hits for the Bulldogs, and Owen Clouse went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Hudson Martz was stellar on the mound for Redbank Valley, allowing only five hits and two runs over six innings, striking out seven. Owen Carrier pitched a scoreless seventh for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Cooper had a pair of hits for A-C Valley. Broc Weigle was saddled with the loss for the Falcons, allowing three hits and five runs in three innings, striking out six but walking five.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, but the Bulldogs put immediate pressure on the Falcons in the frame, as Minich smashed a leadoff triple. A hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases for Redbank Valley and two more walks forced in the game’s first two runs. Clouse further expanded the Bulldogs’ lead, clearing the bases with a two-out, three-RBI double.

A two-RBI single in the fifth by Minich would up Redbank Valley’s lead to 7-0, and a Kobe Bonanno home run one inning later would put the Bulldogs up 9-0. The Falcons would score a pair in the bottom half of the inning, and Redbank would score two more in the seventh to set the final score.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.