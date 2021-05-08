 

Thomas L. Callahan

Saturday, May 8, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thomas L. Callahan, 87 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away at his home following a full and meaningful life.

He was born September 9, 1933, in Oil City, Pennsylvania. Thomas had made his home in Lorain for the last sixty years.

He proudly served four years in the United States Airforce. Thomas was employed as an Air Traffic Controller at the Oberlin FAA. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Lorain. Thomas loved sports, especially football and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Survivors include his children, Sean Callahan (Susan) of Lorain, Terry Callahan of Michigan, and Shari Callahan of Lorain; his grandchildren Brent, Caty, Casey, Danyelle, Elysia, Isabella and Alexandria; his great grandchildren Mallory, Cadyn, Amelia, Jamar, Jr., David, Harper; his sister, Suzanne Williams of Oil City, PA and sister in law, Suzanne Callahan.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Callahan; and his parents, William and Judith Callahan (nee: Shauberger).

Services will be held privately by the family.

Please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


