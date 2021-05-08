West Forest Announces 2021 Senior Class Officers

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District released the following announcement regarding West Forest High School:

West Forest High School has announced its 2021 senior class officers.

Pictured above, from left to right are Hunter Turba, President; Annie Culver, Treasurer; Jessica Wagner, Vice President; and Penny Wagner, Secretary.

West Forest High School is located along State Route 62 in Tionesta, Pa.

