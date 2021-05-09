A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 45. Light south wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 35. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.