All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: John Simpson Jr.
John Simpson Jr. served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: John C. Simpson, Jr.
Born: March 12, 1956
Died: March 18, 2021
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
After graduating from Union High school, John entered the United States Air Force and spoke proudly of his service throughout his life.
He was laid to rest at Perryville Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
