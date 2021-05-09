Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Chicken Caesar Wraps

If you’re a Caesar Salad fan, you might as well try it inside a toasted quesadilla!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves

2 cups chicken broth



3/4 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese1/4 cup minced fresh parsley1/2 teaspoon pepper6 flour tortillas (8 inches)2 cups shredded lettuceOptional: Salad croutons, cooked crumbled bacon, and additional shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Place chicken and broth in a 1-1/2- or 3-qt. slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165°. Remove chicken and discard cooking juices. Shred chicken with 2 forks; return to slow cooker.

-Stir in dressing, Parmesan, parsley, and pepper; heat through. Serve in tortillas with lettuce and, if desired, salad croutons, crumbled bacon, and additional shredded Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

