David R. Moore, 83, of Marienville went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home as the result of complications related to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Born March 19, 1938, in Hottelville, Forest County, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Pearl Riggs Moore.

Mr. Moore was a graduate of the East Forest High School in Marienville; he was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church, and a member of the Forest County Country Music Association.

On August 20, 1960, in Punxsutawney, PA, he married the love of his life, the former Bonnell (Bonnie) P. Reams, who survives.

In April 1990 he retired from PennDOT after 30 years of employment. At that time, he was a Transportation Construction Inspector Supervisor. After retirement, he also spent several years as Road Master for Barnett TWP. Early in his career, he also was a Survey Crew Chief with PennDOT, later he also worked for a PA Licensed Surveyor for many years, he also served as a Trustee and Treasurer for the Greenwood United Methodist Church for many years.

His pastimes included playing guitar in a small group called “Hill Top Express”, which was comprised of himself, his wife, Bonnie, daughter, Bonnie Jean and special family friend, Don Etzel. He enjoyed camping with his wife, working on tractors, playing scratch-off tickets, he was an avid book reader, he enjoyed playing with his special kitty Brindi Sue, and spending time with family and friends.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Bonnie, is his son, Darrell (Pam) Moore of Eminence, Kentucky; and a daughter, Bonnie Jean (Calvin) La Pier of Marienville; a sister, Dora De Pew of Milford, Delaware; two grandchildren, grandson Michael Moore and his girlfriend Brittany Cain, granddaughter Jennifer Moore and boyfriend Andrew Hill. Great grandchildren, Remington Moore, and Riley Cain.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Frank and Robert Moore; and sister, Edna Marte.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville was entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Moore.

There will be no public services held at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Barnett TWP, Forest County.

Family suggests memorial donations be made to the Greenwood United Methodist Church, c/o Deb Parrett, PO Box 337, Marienville, PA, 16239.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.