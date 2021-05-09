Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department’s 4th Annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Run Set for June 6

HAWTHORN, Pa. – We are back on the water again: after being cancelled last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department is excited to announce that its 4th Annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Run will be held on Sunday June 6.

This event consists of a nine-mile float for kayaks and canoes on the Redbank Creek starting at the bridge in Summerville and ending at the boat launch in Hawthorn.

This mostly secluded section of the Redbank is an enjoyable scenic float with minimal class one rapids, and only basic paddling skills are required.

Participants have a chance to win a $500.00 first prize for the best hand and $100,00 for the worst hand from a straight poker draw of cards picked at stopping locations during the float.

The registration fee for Adults 18 and over is $20.00 and includes a picnic lunch. A $5.00 cover charge for children under 18 covers their meal. Various prizes for kids will also be awarded.

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. at the Hawthorn canoe launch located just off Route 28 at Pottery Field, and a shuttle service is planned to move participants to the launch site at the Summerville Bridge.

For further information and pre-registration, go to www.hawthorn560.com or call 814-229-2816. Individuals can also register the day of the event.

