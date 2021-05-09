James F. “Pappy” Carberry, 93, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 8, 2021, while at his home.

He was born on November 6, 1927, to the late James C. and Joy T. (Engle) Carberry in Baxter, PA. He graduated from Brookville Area High School. After graduation he entered the United States Army on February 26, 1946, and was proud that he served as a Surgical Technician at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

James married Myrla R. Holibaugh on June 9, 1950, in Kittanning, PA; she preceded him in death on November 23, 2000.

James was a businessman in Brookville for 35 years. He owned and operated Carberry’s Service Station for 30 years until he went to work as a manager, with his son Jim Jr., at the BP Service Station in Brookville. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville PA, Knights of Columbus; Francis J. Wagner Council #3966, Fraternal Order of Eagles #983, and the Brookville Fireman’s Club, serving with them for a time as Trustee. James loved to camp and hunt. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada and on Lake Erie.

Above all else, James loved spending time with his family. His great character and his caring personality will be dearly missed by his family and friends. James is survived by his children, Debra Fleeger, Christine (Steve) Koladish, Greg (Molly) Carberry, and Marsha (George Carlson) Carberry; daughter-in-law, Darlene Carberry; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Zaffuto; six grandchildren, Andrea Gerber, Lori Fleeger, James C. Carberry, Jeffrey Carberry, Greg Carberry Jr., and Zachary Carberry; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. James is also survived by his companion, Violet Smith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Guthrie andJeanne T. Carberry; son, James F. Carberry Jr.; and son-in-law, Thomas Fleeger.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave, Brookville, PA, 15825, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, beginning at 10am and officiated by Father William Laska.

Viewing services will be held privately for the family. Final interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

