James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

He was born July 16, 1958, in Sewickley a beloved son of Maryetta and the late Michael Dutko, Jr.

Jim was the owner and operator of Jim’s “Super” Market in Cooperstown for 28 years. He was also a grocer man for his prior employment years.

Jim’s “Super” Market sponsored Cooperstown Athletics; as well, Jim coached many teams to the championship level. Along with sports, he was the founder of Cooperstown’s Youth Fishing Day, and he was the longtime Cub Scout Master of Pack #31.

In his youth, Jim shot archery for the Junior Olympics in 1968 at Cobo Hall; and during high school, he wrestled on the Rocky Grove High School team. His deer hunting streak was a very proud 44 years SOLID! The pressure was intense…(especially for the rest of his family).

He was a true joke teller, always whistling a tune, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed casino trips with his family, poker at camp, and local gun raffles. His favorite vacations were at Black Lake, NY, and at Sunset Beach, NC to feed the beach dogs along his morning walk on the way to the Kindred Spirit mailbox.

He was married September 21, 2019, at Sunset Beach to the former Tina White, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children and their families: James M. Dutko; Benjamin Dutko and his wife, Michelle, and their children: Chelsey and Brooke; Andrew Dutko; Cody White and his wife, Laura, and their children: Hollie and Kylie; and Brandon White and his son, Kaiden.

He is also survived by his mother, Maryetta Dutko; his siblings: Michael “Wilbur” Dutko and his wife, Sandy; and Ann Breth and her husband, Brian. Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, including U.S. Army Veteran, Dan McDonough.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Patty Masters; a sister, Mary Beth McDonough; and by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

“The memories we make with our family will carry us through”

At Jim’s request there will be no services, nor visitation.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Cooperstown Fairground Pavilion, all are welcome.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to: The Oil Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, James Dutko Memorial, P.O. Box 366, Franklin, PA 16323 (Please make your check payable to: OCTU). These donations will be used to promote youth involvement throughout the local community.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

