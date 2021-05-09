Kenneth N. Davis, 56, of Tionesta, PA, died at 11:29 P.M. May 7, 2021, after an extended illness.

Born September 27, 1964, in Titusville, PA, he was the son of Ronald Shirey & Bertha Bish Davis.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School. Ken had worked for Superior Refuse.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being a mechanic because it gave him the opportunity to work on cars and tractors. Ken always enjoyed cookouts with friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Helen Hogue of Oil City; two brothers, Ron “Bud” Davis of Seneca and Cyrus “Boots” Davis & his wife Brenda of Tionesta; two brothers-in-law, Steven Beatty of Oil City and Delbert Denny of Seneca; and the following nieces and nephews: Ronnie Lee Davis, Cherokee, Charlie and Jon Davis, Daniel and Mary Bish, Kala Pettit, Steven Beatty, Stephanie Jacot, Teresa Hart, Jason VanWormer, and Robert VanWormer; and a close friend, Gina VanWormer, wife of Robert VanWormer. He is also survived by close cousins, Leroy King & his wife Heather, and Kevin Bish and Donna Mae King.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Denny and Tina Beatty.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday.

The family would like to thank Brenda Davis for her loving and compassionate care of Ken in his illness.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

