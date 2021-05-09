Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church Street, Cintonville died peacefully at 4:49 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.

She was born March 27, 1931, in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, a beloved daughter of the late Daniel W. and Mae Shaffer McGeary.

She graduated in 1949 from Cranberry High School, and attended Clarion State Teacher’s College where she earned her associate degree in Rehab Services. While in college, she was a member of school’s Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

Although happiest as a homemaker to her family, Sara earned her private pilot license and enjoyed flying with her late husband who also was a licensed pilot. Together, they enjoyed time spent at the waterfront of Presque Isle in Erie, and at Conneaut Lake, and watching classic movies. Sara also loved antiques, and would frequent and shop at various antique shows.

To say Sara loved animals would be an understatement. She quietly assisted financially the area’s shelters, and treasured the companionship of her own cats.

She was married October 13, 1956, to James Mason Sines. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2015.

Sara is survived by her son, Trent D. Sines of Clintonville; along with many extended family members, and cherished friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, Bill Waggett.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Sara always had a deep faith in the Lord and believed strongly in the power of prayer.

A memorial service in celebration of her life is being planned by her family to be held at the Kennerdell Church of God, and will be announced at a later time.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA, 16323, or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

