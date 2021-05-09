 

William “Bill” F. Zacherl Sr.

Sunday, May 9, 2021 @ 03:05 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VdYZRWlOXMFWi (1)William “Bill” F. Zacherl Sr. 71, of Shippenville passed away at home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born on November 7, 1949, in Shippenville he was the son of the late Louis and Clara Lauer Zacherl Sr.

Bill graduated from North Clarion High School.

On July 10, 1987, he was married to Brenda Lou Wyant Zacherl who preceded him in death on May 26, 1999.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Bill spent his career working for Astro Manufacturing and retired from there.

In his free time Bill enjoyed fishing, recycling, golfing, bowling, and has three 300 rings.

He was a member of the Knox Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed spending time with his friends there.

He is survived by his children: Joseph Gill and his wife Tamar of Pittsburgh, William Zacherl Jr. and wife Alicia of Clarion, Laura Bashline and husband Cliff Walker of Knox, Rachel Zacherl of Shippenville, and Krista Colgan and husband Dave of Brookville. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Siblings surviving include Bob Zacherl and wife Cathy of Marble, Louis “Jake” Zacherl and wife Mary of Lucinda, Carol Marshall and husband Doug of Leeper, Frank Zacherl and wife Sharron “Tink” of Venus. Also surviving are a sister-in-law Peg Zacherl of Tionesta, brother-in-law Claire Siegel of Tionesta, and also his life long friend Howard “Slim” Schill of Tionesta and close friend Tiffany Emert of Shippenville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded by his parents; his wife, Brenda; brother, Mike Zacherl; and sister, Mary Ellen Siegel.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in St. Michael Church with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Bill’s honor may be made to Knox Rod and Gun Club.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


